Wildlife ambulance is saving lives in the Northwest

SR3's wildlife ambulance parked at Edmonds Port.

EDMONDS, WASH. - SR3 is providing response and rehabilitation capacity for stranded or injured marine animals through the creation of a world-class hospital, rehabilitation center, and oil spill response facility for marine mammals, sea turtles, and sea birds.

SR3 has the first fully equipped ambulance in Washington, that helps with their efforts to rescue injured or mistreated wildlife like marine mammals, sea turtles, and sea birds.

Rehabilitating wildlife helps monitor the overall health of marine ecosystems and wildlife populations.

Also, SR3 is involving the community by providing a convening space and place for scientific and cultural gatherings that support and inspire conservation.

