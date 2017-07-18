Wild Salmon Market is the best-kept secret for seafood lovers

Wild Salmon Seafood Market has operated in Fishermen's Terminal for 23 years.

SEATTLE - Seattle’s best-kept secret for seafood lovers may be a market at Fishermen’s Terminal.

“Everyone knows Pike Place and you go there, but unfortunately these days with the cruise ships it can be quite crowded,” said Paula Cassidy, owner of Wild Salmon Seafood Market. "Those who love seafood know that we're here and they do find us."

When her family-run market first opened, it was a fishermen's co-op.

"They brought in their catch and it was a couple blocks south of here on Dravus Street,” said Jon Speltz, Paula’s husband and co-owner of Wild Salmon.

They turned it into Wild Salmon 23 years ago. They still buy directly from commercial fishermen, but these days they don't wait for the boats to arrive.

"We're talking to our fishermen on the water in Alaska and up on the Washington Coast, and then it's either trucked directly in or flown down,” Cassidy said. “We go to the airport and pick it up, so it could have been swimming yesterday.”

The full-service seafood market carries a wide variety of fish and seafood, including four species of salmon during the summer.

Cassidy also does demos to help teach customers how to best prepare their purchase.

Wild Salmon Seafood Market is located on West Nickerson Street and is open seven days a week.

Wild Salmon Seafood Market

(206) 283-3366

1900 W Nickerson St #105, Seattle, WA 98119

