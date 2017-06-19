A Rochester rescue and rehabilitation shelter gives orphaned animals a new home - and a second chance at freedom (Photo: Evening)

ROCHESTER, WASH. - At For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation (FHSARR), wild animals get a second chance at freedom.

“God created 'em. And they're important to God. And that's important to us. So that's why we called this place For Heaven's Sake. Because we just really believe that they should live and be free,” said founder and director Claudia Stupensky.

Claudia and her husband, David Stupensky, originally came to Washington to manage a hotel in Bellevue. Now, they have run the local rehabilitation center for nearly six years. A volunteer organization, FHSARR has an open door policy, and they've taken in nearly every kind of animal, from bobcats to tiny baby birds – even a frog.

Claudia is now licensed by the state to nurture injured or orphaned animals, and as many of the animals as possible are returned to their natural habitat after receiving care.

“They may not wanna go after hanging out here, but the goal is to get wild animals back in the woods. It doesn't matter what it is. It can be a little chipmunk. Or an eagle. It's just so fulflilling to see them go back to the wild,” Claudia said.

