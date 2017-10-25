Why George Clooney doesn't want to change diapers anymore

George Clooney talks to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about his new movie Suburbicon .

Actor, director and father of twins George Clooney is no longer a fan of changing diapers now that his children have started eating solid foods.

"It's a drastic change," he joked. "You need a hazmat suit."

Clooney also talked to Kim Holcomb about directing Matt Damon and the role he hopes to have in Hollywood - and the world - in 2017.

Suburbicon is rated R and opens in theaters October 27.

