KING
Close

Why George Clooney doesn't want to change diapers anymore

Kim Holcomb, KING 7:30 PM. PDT October 25, 2017

Actor, director and father of twins George Clooney is no longer a fan of changing diapers now that his children have started eating solid foods.

"It's a drastic change," he joked. "You need a hazmat suit."

Clooney also talked to Kim Holcomb about directing Matt Damon and the role he hopes to have in Hollywood - and the world - in 2017.

Suburbicon is rated R and opens in theaters October 27.

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories