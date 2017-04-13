Dr. Ben Thal makes whimsical whirligigs.

They dip and spin and strain and stomp, these curious creations. What they all have in common is their Edmonds, Wash. creator.

Ben Thal is a retired surgeon whose deft touch has been bringing life to whirligigs of wood and wire for more than 25 years. He is a Dr. Frankenstein, but with a sense of humor. On YouTube, he's whirligiger32.

He's building on a long tradition and taking it in a whole new direction. Some of his whimsical whirligigs take months to create, and they've been displayed from coast-to-coast.

Want one? Too bad. They're not for sale.

Here they were born, and here they will stay, with the man who gave them life.

