Whimsical Whirligigs

These magical whirligigs are from the mind of one creator, Dr. Ben Thal of Edmonds, WA.

Jim Dever, KING 8:02 PM. PDT April 13, 2017

They dip and spin and strain and stomp, these curious creations.  What they all have in common is their Edmonds, Wash. creator.

Ben Thal is a retired surgeon whose deft touch has been bringing life to whirligigs of wood and wire for more than 25 years.  He is a Dr. Frankenstein, but with a sense of humor.  On YouTube, he's whirligiger32.

He's building on a long tradition and taking it in a whole new direction.  Some of his whimsical whirligigs take months to create, and they've been displayed from coast-to-coast.

Want one? Too bad. They're not for sale.

Here they were born, and here they will stay, with the man who gave them life.

 

 

 

