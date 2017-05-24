Where the Chefs Eat: Rachel Yang

SEATTLE, Wash -- With four restaurants (Revel, Joule, Trove & Revelry), and two boys to care for, going out to eat is both rare and special to Chef Rachel Yang. Yang recently showed Evening a few of her favorite spots to get a meal and make memories with her family.
Delancey
1415 NW 70th St
Seattle, WA 98117
206-838-1960
General Porpoise
1020 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
206-900-8770
Din Tai Fung
Pacific Place
600 Pine Street
Seattle, WA 98101
206-682-9888
