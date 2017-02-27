Where the Chefs Eat: Lisa Dupar

REDMOND, Wash -- You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who loves giving comfort through food more than Chef Lisa Dupar.

Her restaurant, Pomegranate Bistro, has become a Redmond retreat. She's written a cookbook. And her successful catering company has cooked for everyone from food royalty, to a President.

But despite her full plate, Lisa always makes time to go out and dine. Recently she took Evening to 3 of her favorite eastside restaurants.

The Guilt Trip

8440 160th Ave NE

Redmond, WA 98052

425-608-8788

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen

170 Lake St S, Kirkland, WA 98033

425-298-4429

Little Brother

456 Central Way

Kirkland, WA 98033

425-522-4076



Copyright 2017 KING