Where the Chefs Eat: Lisa Dupar

Eric Riddle, KING 7:30 PM. PST February 27, 2017

REDMOND, Wash -- You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who loves giving comfort through food more than Chef Lisa Dupar.

Her restaurant, Pomegranate Bistro, has become a Redmond retreat. She's written a cookbook. And her successful catering company has cooked for everyone from food royalty, to a President.

But despite her full plate, Lisa always makes time to go out and dine. Recently she took Evening to 3 of her favorite eastside restaurants.

The Guilt Trip
8440 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
425-608-8788

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen
170 Lake St S, Kirkland, WA 98033
425-298-4429

Little Brother
456 Central Way
Kirkland, WA 98033
425-522-4076
 

