Where the Chefs Eat: Lisa Dupar
You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who loves giving comfort through food more than Chef Lisa Dupar. And despite her full plate, Lisa always makes time to go out and dine. Recently she took Evening to 3 of her favorite eastside restaurants.
KING 7:47 PM. PST February 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: I-5 Tanker Rollover
-
Livestream 4
-
Lots of fluffy snow falling in Redmond
-
Taco truck feeds stranded I-5 drivers
-
Bill could relieve car tab shock
-
West Seattle woman to attend president's address
-
Marijuana business owners vow to fight feeds
-
Car tab confusion: Does the math add up?
-
Baby polar bear from Munich zoo explores surroundings
-
Bill would change state formula to value cars
More Stories
-
I-5 back open after tanker crash shut down lanesFeb 27, 2017, 11:18 a.m.
-
Rain and snow showers to continue overnightFeb 25, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
-
Rare lightning bolt strikes Space NeedleFeb 27, 2017, 4:27 p.m.