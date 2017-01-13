Where the Chefs Eat: Kevin Davis

When Kevin Davis moved to Seattle 19 years ago, he was just another chef in a new city. Now, he's a restaurateur. Davis owns Steelhead Diner, Blueacre Seafood and his newest place, Orfeo. But when Davis isn't eating at his own places, he likes to check out what the other chefs are up to.
Below is a list of the places Davis took our Evening crew.
Bakery Nouveau
137 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98122
206-858-6957
Spinasse
1531 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
206-251-7673
Rockcreek Seafood & Spirits
4300 Fremont Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
206-557-7532
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs