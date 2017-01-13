Where the Chefs Eat: Kevin Davis

Chef Kevin Davis eating the Tajarin at, Spinasse.

When Kevin Davis moved to Seattle 19 years ago, he was just another chef in a new city. Now, he's a restaurateur. Davis owns Steelhead Diner, Blueacre Seafood and his newest place, Orfeo. But when Davis isn't eating at his own places, he likes to check out what the other chefs are up to.

Below is a list of the places Davis took our Evening crew.

Bakery Nouveau

137 15th Ave E

Seattle, WA 98122

206-858-6957

Spinasse

1531 14th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

206-251-7673

Rockcreek Seafood & Spirits

4300 Fremont Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

206-557-7532

