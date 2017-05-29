Where the Chefs Eat: John Sundstrom

Local Chef John Sundstrom shows where he likes to go out and eat in Seattle (Photo: Evening Magazine)

SEATTLE - Chef John Sundstrom has kept his plate very full over the years. He's a James Beard Award-winning chef, a cookbook author, and the co-owner of Lark, one of Seattle best restaurants. So when this busy chef goes out to eat, he's very particular about where he goes.

"I like to go out to places that are authentic, that have a real connection to the people who created it," he said.

One of John's go-to places in the morning is pretty popular with the locals as well.

"We're at Crumble and Flake on Olive Way on Capitol Hill, one of my favorite pastry shops here in Seattle. You gotta get here early because people are into it, and they sell out.

When I come to Crumble and Flake my favorite is the Kouign Amann. It's a Britney style salted butter caramelized sugar pastry, It is crunchy and salty and buttery, and it's so fantastic.

I might get a savory Croissant like the smoked Paprika and Cheddar. It's excellent. They also do a chocolate pecan, chocolate pistachio."

Another pick not too far away is a place where two tasty cultures collide.

"We're at Stateside on East Pike Street just up from downtown in Seattle. Really great French-Vietnamese food.

The dishes are very vibrant and fresh. The crispy duck rolls. The Pho'Ranch dip. French dip is one of my all-time favorite sandwiches. So imagine a great Banh Mi with pho as your dipping sauce."

But the exotic flavor isn't just in the food.

"The coconut. This is one of their signature drinks. It's a young fresh coconut. It's got rum. It's got coconut water from the coconut."

Finally, Sundstrom says, there's nothing like going to a great place, that's also close to home.

"We're at the Wandering Goose on Capitol Hill, 15th Avenue just a mile from my home. This is such a warm, friendly place.

Amazing biscuits pastries. I'm having the Hangtown Fry which is fried oysters, cured pork belly, poached eggs, caramelized onions, potatoes. It's delicious. Heather bakes all the pastries and cakes here. And the one you cannot miss is the Brownstone cake. It's her grandmother's recipe.

"Its southern hospitality at its best.

_________________________

Lark 952 E Seneca St, Seattle, WA 98122 (206) 323-5275

Crumble and Flake 1500 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98122 (206) 329-1804

Stateside Ste 1200, 300 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122 (206) 557-7273

The Wandering Goose 403 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 (206) 323-9938

© 2017 KING-TV