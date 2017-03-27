KING
Where the Chefs Eat: John Howie

Chef John Howie shares some of his favorite spots to go out and eat!

Eric Riddle, KING 7:38 PM. PDT March 27, 2017

When it comes to busy guys, Chef John Howie more than fits the bill. He oversees several places including Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar, Sport Restaurant & Bar, John Howie Steak, Beardslee Public House, and Wildwood Spirits Co. But with all those places to run, he doesn’t have a lot of time to go out and eat. Recently Howie took Evening to a few of his, "special places". Below is a list of where we went:

Vivi Pizzeria
14505 148th Ave NE,
Woodinville, WA 98072
425-408-0711

65 Café
17026 Avondale Way NE
Redmond, WA 98052
425-658-7890

Broiler Bay
10636 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
425-646-3474 

 

