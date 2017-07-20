KING
Where the Chefs Eat: Jason Wilson

The James Beard award winning chef recently took off his cooking apron to show Evening three of his favorite places to eat on the Eastside.

Eric Riddle, KING 7:39 PM. PDT July 20, 2017

BELLEVUE, WASH. - Chef Jason Wilson made a name for himself in Seattle with restaurants like Crush and Miller’s Guild. Now, the James Beard award winner has taken his talents to the Eastside with his latest ventures The Lakehouse and Civility and Unrest.

Wilson recently took off his cooking apron to show Evening three of his favorite places to go out and eat. Below is a list of where we went:

Rice & Spice
1101 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
425-635-9474

JuJubeet
10246 a main st
Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 454-0747

Peony
10317 Main St #100,
Bellevue, WA 98004
425-502-7652
 

 

