Where the Chefs Eat: Jason Wilson

BELLEVUE, WASH. - Chef Jason Wilson made a name for himself in Seattle with restaurants like Crush and Miller’s Guild. Now, the James Beard award winner has taken his talents to the Eastside with his latest ventures The Lakehouse and Civility and Unrest.
Wilson recently took off his cooking apron to show Evening three of his favorite places to go out and eat. Below is a list of where we went:
Rice & Spice
1101 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
425-635-9474
JuJubeet
10246 a main st
Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 454-0747
Peony
10317 Main St #100,
Bellevue, WA 98004
425-502-7652
Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs