Where the Chefs Eat: Jason Wilson

BELLEVUE, WASH. - Chef Jason Wilson made a name for himself in Seattle with restaurants like Crush and Miller’s Guild. Now, the James Beard award winner has taken his talents to the Eastside with his latest ventures The Lakehouse and Civility and Unrest.

Wilson recently took off his cooking apron to show Evening three of his favorite places to go out and eat. Below is a list of where we went:

Rice & Spice

1101 106th Ave NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

425-635-9474

JuJubeet

10246 a main st

Bellevue, WA 98004

(425) 454-0747

Peony

10317 Main St #100,

Bellevue, WA 98004

425-502-7652



