Where the Chefs Eat: Jason Stratton

SEATTLE - You may recognize Chef Jason Stratton from his time competing on last season of the reality cooking show, Top Chef. But Stratton’s latest role is that of executive chef at the popular Seattle restaurant, Mamnoon.

Stratton doesn't drive. So when he goes out to eat, he prefers to walk to places near his home on Capitol Hill.



"I really believe that, you know, we all have a need for kind of a second living room and I think a lot of the places I tend to go to are places that really make you feel comfortable," Stratton said.

Here’s the list of places Chef Stratton took Evening to:

Kedai Makan

1802 Bellevue Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

(206) 556-2560

Ristorante Machiavelli

1215 Pine Street

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 621-7941

Single Shot

611 Summit Ave E

Seattle, WA 98102

(206) 420-2238

