Where The Chefs Eat (Full List)

Chef Tom Douglas: Chinese, Pho, French

Tom Douglas loves Luc, in Madison Valley (Photo: Evening)

With more than 14 Seattle restaurants, four books, and a cooking school, there's no one busier in the Seattle food biz than chef and restaurateur, Tom Douglas. But even with all his commitments, he finds time to get out and eat at places that are not his own.

"Well, I'm often eating alone half the week because my wife is at the farm, so I'm looking for a place that has a counter or a bar with a TV. I eat late at night, so I like something a little bit lighter," said Douglas.

Tai Tung Chinese Restaurant, " I started coming here back in 1978 when I was a late night cook up on Broadway," Seattle's oldest Chinese restaurant. International District. 655 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104

Pho Bac "Some of the best comfort food in the city." International District. 1314 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144

Thierry Rautureau's Luc "What I love about this place is the country French food." Madison Valley. 2800 E. Madison Seattle, WA 98112

Chef Renee Erickson: Fresh, Simple, Soulful

Seattle chef Renee Erickson shows her favorite spots to eat. (Photo: Evening Magazine)

If the packed house at her popular oyster bar The Walrus and the Carpenter is any indication, Seattle Chef Renee Erickson's food is in high demand. When this busy chef finds time to go out she doesn't want to go to just any-old-place.

"I'm looking for places that are comfortable, lively. Full of honesty, familiar faces of people that I love. Simple, holistic, ingredient-based food. Stuff that people are really proud they're serving," said Erickson.

Vif A cafe and wine shop. "Really soulful and lovely food." Fremont . 4401 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, (206) 557-7357

Essex Renee's local watering hole, taking bar food to another level. "So my favorite thing here at Essex is this burger which is made with Skagit River Ranch beef that's incredible." Ballard. 1421 NW 70th St, Seattle, WA 98117, (206) 724-0471

Manolin "Really fresh, really good ingredients" Fremont. 3621 Stone Way N Seattle, WA 98103, (206) 294-3331

Chef Ethan Stowell: Oysters, Omakase, Thali

Seattle chef Ethan Stowell having oysters at Westward (Photo: Evening)

With his name behind 13 Seattle restaurants and counting, it may seem like chef Ethan Stowell has as many plates in the air as he does on tables across the city. So when he goes out to eat, he likes things a little less complicated.

"I'm thinking of places where it's just simple, good food, friendly people, nice space. You know I don't need to have foam and swishes and smears on everything," says Stowell.

Westward "This here is my favorite spot to get oysters." N. Lake Union. 2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103

Sushi Kashiba One of Ethan's favorite restaurants. " I always encourage people to go omakase." Pike Place Market. 86 Pine St #1, Seattle, WA 98101

Poppy Fresh Northwest ingredients with an Indian-inspired twist. "It's very original. You're not going to get anything like this anywhere else in the city.” Capitol Hill. 622 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102

Chef Thierry Rautureau: Pad Thai, Steak Frites, Queso

Longtime Seattle Chef Thierry Rautureau (Photo: Evening)

Known as "The Chef in the Hat," Thierry Rautureau owns two popular Seattle area restaurants: Loulay downtown and Luc in Madison Park. But when the French-born chef goes out to eat, he's down with just about anything.

"My choices in dining are always dictated by the mood and the weather, and you know, ‘What do I feel like?’" Rautureau says.

Jae's Asian Bistro and Sushi. "One of my favorite joints to come, especially for lunch if I want to grab a good bite to eat." Madison Park. 2801 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112. (206) 323-0171

Ethan Stowell's Red Cow "One of my favorite neighborhood joints to drop in on." "Simple, delicious food." Madrona. 1423 34th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122. (206) 454-7932

Chavez "This is definitely a good fondue. And I'm French; I know about fondue." Capitol Hill. 1734 12th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98122. (206) 695-2588

Chef Holly Smith: Sashimi, Pork Belly, Italian

Local Chef Holly Smith shows us her favorite spots to go eat. (Photo: Evening Magazine)

Known for her authentic northern Italian cuisine, James Beard award-winning chef Holly Smith has made a name for herself at her popular fine dining restaurant, Cafe Juanita. But this chef is also a busy mom, too. So when she has time to go out and eat, she knows what she's looking for.

"I'm looking for high-quality ingredients, delicious plates of food and I usually don't make reservations," said Smith.

Kisaku "My go to place for sashimi and sushi in Seattle." Green Lake.

Ba Bar "Eric and Sophie Baun are the owners, and they've been turning Seattle on to really good Vietnamese food for a while." Capitol Hill.

Il Corvo "It's authentic. It's where I go to for a real take me to Italy moment."

Chef Josh Henderson: Tonkatsu, Croque Madame, Spaghetti

Chef Josh Henderson eating at How to Cook a Wolf

In less than ten years Josh Henderson has gone from food truck cook to one of the biggest restaurateur in Seattle. His company Huxley Wallace Collective oversees six restaurants with many more on the front burner.

Samurai Noodle "It is simple: the noodles are toothy and really, really nice." International District. 606 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98138, (206) 624-9321

Cafe Presse "I come in here and get the same thing every time," Josh says. "I get a Madame or a Croque Madame, a thing of fries, and a bib salad." Capitol Hill. 1117 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, (206) 709-7674

Ethan Stowell's How to Cook a Wolf. "You can't go wrong most anything you get here." Queen Anne. 2208 Queen Anne Ave N Seattle, WA 98109, (206) 838-8090

Chef Heather Earnhardt: Pate, Musubi, Ohmatachi

Heather Earnhardt's restaurant, The Wandering Goose, dishes out some of the best southern comforts in Seattle. Her food is so popular; she recently released her first cookbook called, Big Food Big Love.

But between the book, restaurant and raising five kids, when it comes to eating out, Earnhardt has no time to waste.

Hitchcock Deli, "It's super cute, deli-style. Old-school." Georgetown. 6003 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108, (206) 582-2796

Sam Choy's Poke to the Max, "I love spam, so I order the reconstructed spam musubi." Hillman City. 5300 Rainier Ave S Seattle, WA 98118, (206) 310-1979

Maneki, "Very traditional Japanese food without being stuffy." International District. 304 6th Avenue South, Seattle WA 98104, (206) 622-2631

Chef Eduoardo Jordan: Seafood, Burgers and Beer

Seattle's rising star Eduoardo Jordan works more hours in one week than some people work in two. Those long hours have helped make him one of Seattle's best new chefs with his restaurant Salare and the soon to open JuneBaby. Click here to watch our full segment with Eduoardo.

Nationally, Food & Wine named him one of the best new chefs in the country. So where does he spend his time eating? Here are his favorites:

Wataru, "It's light. It's clean. It's sexy. You won't go home feeling extremely heavy, but you feel satisfied." Ravenna. 2400 NE 6th St., Seattle, WA 98115, (206)525-2073

Toronado, "I came here for the beer, but I stay for the burger." Roosevelt. 1205 NE 65th St., Seattle WA 98115, (206)525-0654

FlintCreek Cattle Co., "[Chef] Eric Donnelly is doing a really good job. He's known for his seafood, but now he's doing an excellent job with his meat." Greenwood. 8421 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, (206)457-5656

Chef Lisa Dupar: Indian, Thai, PNW Fare

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who loves giving comfort through food more than Chef Lisa Dupar. Her restaurant, Pomegranate Bistro, has become a Redmond retreat. She's written a cookbook. And her successful catering company has cooked for everyone from food royalty, to a President.

But despite her full plate, Lisa always makes time to go out and dine. Recently she took Evening to 3 of her favorite eastside restaurants.

The Guilt Trip. "It's my favorite little Indian spot." Redmond. 8440 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052, (425)608-8788

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen. "What I like about Thai food is it's just so rich and flavorful." Kirkland. 170 Lake St S, Kirkland, WA 98033, (425)298-4429

Little Brother. "I've been here fore some really yummy meals." Kirkland. 456 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033, (425)522-4076

