Where the Chefs Eat: Ericka Burke

SEATTLE - Fresh. Comforting. And just plain good. Those are just some of the words that describe the restaurants owned by the chef, Ericka Burke.

"I have Volunteer Park Cafe on 17th and Galer, which I've had for ten years, and this beautiful spot called

Chop Shop which opened last July," Burke said.



With two places to take care of, Burke doesn't have time to go out and eat just anywhere. So when she does, she sticks with her tried and true spots.



"I always like to try new thing, but when I find my favorites I find myself craving those and I want to go back," Burke said.

Nishino

3130 E Madison St,

Seattle, WA 98112

(206) 322-5800

Salare

2404 NE 65th St

Seattle, WA 98115

(206) 556-2192

La Carta De Oaxaca

5431 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 782-8722

© 2017 KING-TV