SEATTLE - For more than 25 years, chef Eric Tanaka has teamed up with his business partner Tom Douglas to create one of the biggest and most successful group of restaurants in Seattle. But when this James Beard award winning chef isn't eating because of business, he's usually planning on doing it with his family.
"If I'm eating with my kids some where we can get in and out really quick. If I'm eating by myself, thing I really enjoy eating,” Tanaka said. "If I'm going out with my wife she likes to check out the latest hot things."
Here’s a list of the places Tanaka likes to go:
Spiro’s Pizza & Pasta (Multiple locations)
18411 Aurora Ave. N
Shoreline, WA 98133
(206) 546-2900
Hae-Nam Kalbi & Calamari
15001 Aurora Ave. N
Shoreline, WA 98133
(206) 367-7843
Brimmer & Heeltap
425 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-2534
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs