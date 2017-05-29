Eric Tanaka dinning at Brimmer & Heeltap (Photo: Evening)

SEATTLE - For more than 25 years, chef Eric Tanaka has teamed up with his business partner Tom Douglas to create one of the biggest and most successful group of restaurants in Seattle. But when this James Beard award winning chef isn't eating because of business, he's usually planning on doing it with his family.

"If I'm eating with my kids some where we can get in and out really quick. If I'm eating by myself, thing I really enjoy eating,” Tanaka said. "If I'm going out with my wife she likes to check out the latest hot things."

Here’s a list of the places Tanaka likes to go:

Spiro’s Pizza & Pasta (Multiple locations)

18411 Aurora Ave. N

Shoreline, WA 98133

(206) 546-2900

Hae-Nam Kalbi & Calamari

15001 Aurora Ave. N

Shoreline, WA 98133

(206) 367-7843

Brimmer & Heeltap

425 NW Market St

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 420-2534

