Where the Chefs Eat: Eric Donnelly

SEATTLE - Eric Donnelly is the chef/owner of two Seattle restaurants; RockCreek Seafood & Spirits in Fremont, and his latest place, FlintCreek Cattle Company in Greenwood.
Recently Eric let Evening tag along as he showed us three of his favorite places to eat besides his own. Here's where we went:
Bok a Bok Fried Chicken
(206) 693-2493
1521 SW 98th St
Seattle, WA 98106
Mamnoon
(206) 906-9606
1508 Melrose Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Sushi Kappo Tamura
(206) 547-0937
2968 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
