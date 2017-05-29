Where the Chefs Eat: Eric Donnelly

SEATTLE - Eric Donnelly is the chef/owner of two Seattle restaurants; RockCreek Seafood & Spirits in Fremont, and his latest place, FlintCreek Cattle Company in Greenwood.

Recently Eric let Evening tag along as he showed us three of his favorite places to eat besides his own. Here's where we went:

Bok a Bok Fried Chicken

(206) 693-2493

1521 SW 98th St

Seattle, WA 98106

Mamnoon

(206) 906-9606

1508 Melrose Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Sushi Kappo Tamura

(206) 547-0937

2968 Eastlake Ave E

Seattle, WA 98102



© 2017 KING-TV