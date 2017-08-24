Where the Chefs Eat: Brian Clevenger

SEATTLE - His name might not be as familiar as say Chef Tom Douglas, but Brian Clevenger has added several great restaurants of his own to the Seattle food scene. Clevenger currently runs Vendemmia in Madrona, Raccolto in West Seattle and Contadino on Capitol Hill.
Recently Clevenger took a time out from his places to show Evening some of his favorite places to eat in the city.
Below is a list of where we went:
Goldfinch Tavern (inside the 4 Seasons Hotel)
99 Union St.
Seattle WA 98101
206-749-7070
Buddha Ruksa
3520 SW Genesee Street
Seattle, Washington 98126
206.937.7676
New Luck Toy
5905 California Ave SW,
Seattle, WA 98136
206.971.0698
