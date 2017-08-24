Where the Chefs Eat: Brian Clevenger

SEATTLE - His name might not be as familiar as say Chef Tom Douglas, but Brian Clevenger has added several great restaurants of his own to the Seattle food scene. Clevenger currently runs Vendemmia in Madrona, Raccolto in West Seattle and Contadino on Capitol Hill.

Recently Clevenger took a time out from his places to show Evening some of his favorite places to eat in the city.

Below is a list of where we went:

Goldfinch Tavern (inside the 4 Seasons Hotel)

99 Union St.

Seattle WA 98101

206-749-7070

Buddha Ruksa

3520 SW Genesee Street

Seattle, Washington 98126

206.937.7676

New Luck Toy

5905 California Ave SW,

Seattle, WA 98136

206.971.0698

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV