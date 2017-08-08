Wheel-In Drive In has double features under the stars

Port Townsend's Wheel In Motor Movie, one of only three currently operating drive ins in Washington. (Photo: Anne Erickson)

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. - This big screen flanked by fir trees has been making magic in Port Townsend since 1952.

"The magic of nighttime under the stars with an image on that screen. It's an incredible all around experience. It's more than just the movies on the screen," said Rick Wiley, owner of the Wheel In Motor Movie.

This drive-in used to play movies on film, which was fun to watch through the projection booth windows. But now that picturesque method of movie projecting is archaic. The old equipment is being hauled off, and a digital projector already sits in the Wheel-In projection booth.

"Improved image, improved sound, I'm really excited," said Wiley.

There's only one problem with the digital system --

"It's not gonna be as fun anymore, because that digital projector just sits there," Wiley laughed.

But the old-school cool remains. Rick still has the marquee letters his dad made. And you can still hang a speaker on your window here.

"Nobody else does it. We are the last drive-in in the state that still puts out and maintains the classic drive in speakers in the lot." Wiley said.

Visitors can still practice that time worn drive-in tradition that keeps Wiley busy with speaker and post repairs:

"People forget and drive off with speakers in the window."

This old drive-in has made memories for generations. And everyone's hoping the Wheel In can keep its gates open for generations to come.

The Wheel In Motor Movie

(360) 385-0859

210 Theatre Road

Port Townsend, WA

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV