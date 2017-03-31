WhatsTrending: Wedding # Generator, Black Cherry Lipstick, Venmo

Revlon's Black Cherry lipstick is generating buzz all over the internet for looking good on everyone.

The latest trends for the week (and also just an app you really should have) from Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3’s Carla Marie!

If you’re a millennial, chances you have this app already are pretty big. We’d actually be surprised if you didn’t know what “I’ll Venmo you” meant. But for those of you who are totally confused as to what we’re talking about, it’s a money transferring app. You connect with your friends through Facebook, add your bank account, and then when you owe someone for happy hour drinks or concert tickets you can send it directly to their account. And it’s definitely not hard to use (so you’re not allowed to use that as an excuse), Keiko’s grandma even sends her money through Venmo instead of birthday cards!

Go to a wedding these days and you’d be hard pressed not to find a hashtag to post along with all of your social media pictures. It makes sense, then the bride and groom can easily see them. But coming up with them is hard, and some businesses even charge money to make them up! WeddingMix has a free hashtag generator that will do all the heavy lifting for you. Just put your names and wedding date in and voila! We did it and got #CarlaHeartsKeiko. AWWWWW.

Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick has been around for a loooong time, but people are just now realizing that one of those colors looks amazing on EVERYONE. The Black Cherry color is a deep red that women all over the world are swearing by, just search #RevlonBlackCherry on Instagram for proof. We both tried it and liked it!

