WhatsTrending: VineBox, Mr. West, Pic2Recipe

Evening's Keiko Sagami and power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

Wine by the glass

Pour yourself a glass of wine to celebrate the end of the work week. You deserve it. 📷: @moredesh A post shared by VINEBOX (@getvinebox) on Jun 10, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

This is a wine by the glass subscription service that's honestly a great way to start learning about wine, or if you're already an expert, to just enjoy exclusively curated wines from all over the world. You've probably seen VineBox popping up all over your social media feeds because a bunch of influencers have been posting all about it. The service sends you three (hearty) glasses of wine a month for $30 and if you like what you try, you can choose to buy more! This would make a great gift... Or spoil yourself and gift it to yourself ;)

A tour of Europe, one glass at a time 🌍 🍷 #getvinebox #winetasting #tuesdaywine A post shared by VINEBOX (@getvinebox) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

One of Seattle's most Instagrammable restaurants

@morgan_lillian capturing our beloved meat + cheese board 🧀🥂 A post shared by Mr. West (@mrwestdrinks) on May 16, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

This place was named by Seattle Met as one of the city's most Instagrammable restaurants and if you search for Mr. West on the social media platform, you'll find hundreds (if not more) posts from the cafe! We tried their cheese and meat board which is specially crafted from an in-house cheese monger using rotating cheeses and meats, and they also serve Ellenos yogurt bowls. Try the Mediterranean one with house pesto, you won't regret it!

PS: Instagram is obsessed with their avacado toast.

When in doubt.... order avocado toast! 🥑🥑 A post shared by Seattle Foodie (@eatingwithcindy) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Food pictures into recipes

#artificialintelligence #foodphoto #foodrecipes #pic2recipe #mitscientists MIT scientists have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) system that can predict ingredients and suggest recipes just by looking at photos of food. The AI system called Pic2Recipe could help us learn recipes and better understand people's eating habits. Source - Gadgets Now A post shared by Ice Hut (@icehuttech) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Ever eaten something and wished you could make it at home? A new program from MIT researchers called Pic2Recipe! might make that a reality soon. It's food's version of Shazam. You simply upload a picture of the food and the program will show you corresponding recipes and ingredients. The only catch: it's still a work in progress, so it doesn't work all that well yet.

