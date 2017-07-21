WhatsTrending: The Willie Wags, #HipDip, Caffe Vita

Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending for the week of 7/21.

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending for the week of 7/21.

If you like coffee and you're a Seattle-ite (that means pretty much all of you), then chances are you've been into a Caffe Vita before. They've been around for more than 20 years and have tons of locations. But did you know that they're so popular they've expanded to Portland, Los Angeles, and even New York City? Whoa... That's big time. We tested the Pac Nor, per recommendation from a viewer, which is basically their version of a cortado, and let me tell you, it was gooooood. We also tried the bottled cold brew which is available in local grocery stores. If you haven't been, make sure you test it out.

Talk about a day for #ColdBrew ❄️☕️ A post shared by Caffé Vita (@caffevita) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

What's better than spoiling yourself while making a difference? Answer: nothing. The Willie Wags is our new favorite subscription box because it supports and gives back to women-owned small business. Every monthly box is filled with goodies including everything from shirts and books to candles and coffee mugs. But the best part is each of these items comes from women-owned small businesses and a portion of the proceeds goes back to help fund growth opportunities for those businesses. #girlboss

#HipDip

Here's a body trend that we can get behind because it is all about self-love and inclusion... The hip dip! AKA: the complete opposite of the thigh gap trend. The "hip dip" is an indentation that may or may not exist between your thighs and hips. Not everyone has it, and that's the point. It's completely normal, dependent on your body shape, and not something you can get rid of. So, women are embracing their natural shape and showing off their #hipdips!





Connect with Keiko on Twitter and Facebook.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.