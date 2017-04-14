WhatsTrending: Succulent Jewelry, Ethical Fashion, Pink Clay Masks

The Pink Clay Mask by Wild Botanicals is made for all skin types.

Plant jewelry? Yeah, that’s a thing now. Here are Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3’s Carla Marie’s picks for What’s Trending this week!

People are taking the succulent trend to a whole new level now – they’re wearing them. And as weird as it sounds, we totally obsessing over it. Coachella vibes anyone??? PassionflowerMade on Etsy creates these works of art and you’ll find everything from crowns, to rings, to statement necklaces. And yes, since they’re plants you will need to water them… But not a lot, because well, they’re succulents. Once they start to sprout, you can replant them in your living space. We’ll by trying to DIY this all weekend.

Be a good shopper (and by good we mean eco-conscious). Good On You is an app that lets you browse through thousands of brands and see how they rate against each other in terms of how ethically sourced they are. This app is crazy popular in Australia and New Zealand and they just released a version for us Americans. So now, you can spend your money where it should be spent and make a difference.

We’ll never stop experimenting with face masks because let’s be honest – they’re way too much fun. Who doesn’t love smearing crap all over their face and then feeling rejuvenated afterward? The people who don’t are crazy. This detoxifying pink clay mask by Wild Botanicals is perfect for all skin types. It draws out toxins to be washed away using aloe vera, organic chamomile, and a bunch of other awesome ingredients. Want proof of performance? Just check out Carla Marie’s skin (it’s basically perfect).

