WhatsTrending: Smartphone lenses, Four Seasons, and Copal

SEATTLE - Kelly Hanson and Andrew Coleman Smith from KING 5's flagship YouTube Series, Local Lens Seattle, take over #WhatsTrending this month with POWER 93.3's Carla Marie!

Pro-level smartphone lenses

Moment

Everyone wants to up their Instagram game. One of the leaders in pro-level smartphone lenses, Moment, is actually based in SoDo. It's a traveler's dream. You can screw Moment lenses right on to your phone using a special plate -- similar to how you would attach a lens to a DSLR.

It's super easy. Head over to shopmoment.com then pick out what size lens you want and a Moment case to go with it. You can choose from a variety of focal lengths: wide, macro, fisheye, telephoto and more. Now simply rack up all those new Instagram likes!

One of Seattle's best new restaurants

Copal

This restaurant has the most amazing feel. It's Instagram-worthy, for sure. Voted one of Seattle’s best new restaurants, Copal is like a permanent vacation in Pioneer Square.

The food looks and tastes amazing. Copal features wood-fired food and sunny drinks from south of here. Some favorites to try: rotating slushies, Beef & Pineapple, AguaChile, and so much more.

Luxe pampering like no other

Four Seasons

In the heart of Downtown Seattle, the Four Seasons hotel gives you pampering like no other with views of Elliott Bay, eucalyptus steam rooms, and a relaxation lounge.

Kelly began with a NW Body Scrub before Andrew tried the popular 1st Ave Facial, featuring microdermabrasion, a glycolic peel and a pure collagen mask (Andrew's first facial experience!). Then they finished off with an Espresso Pedicure!

Pro tip: a full day treatment package at the spa gives you all-day access to their legendary outdoor infinity pool. HELLO! Now get your head-to-toe bliss on!

Watch the full video of Kelly and Andrew's visit to the Four Seasons hotel here.

