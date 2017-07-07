WhatsTrending: Seattle Dessert Geek, The Shop Forward, Freezes, Brunch Deodorant

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Whether you're looking for a healthy summer treat or something a little more indulgent, Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest in this week's What's Trending!

Summer time means kicking that booty into shape! Unless you're Keiko, then you're relaxing by the pool... But regardless, it's the perfect time to focus on a healthy lifestyle. If you still need a summertime treat (because let's be honest, everyone does) that can be hard, but Pressed Juicery makes it easy with their Freeze. The soft serve is made from 100% fruits, veggies, and nuts and is gluten-free and vegan. We like to think of it as a "frozen salad". We tried the matcha flavor that's made with kale, spinach, romaine, cucumber, almonds, dates, and vanilla bean. Seriously, it's good. And the almond butter creates a shell-like topping that we couldn't get enough of.

Cheers to the long weekend! Try a healthy & #glutenfree Freeze topped with your fave toppings. Tap the link in bio to try a free sample in-stores. @hangryvegans A post shared by Pressed Juicery (@pressedjuicery) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

If you don't mind indulging a little bit, then this is the perfect Instagram account for you to follow! Seattle Dessert Geek posts some of the most amazing desserts you'll find around Seattle. We like to think of this account as our secret weapon because we're constantly finding new places to go based off of Jess' (the owner) suggestions, but it's too good not to share with the world. If bubble waffles, grapefruit brulee doughnuts, and lemon shortbread cookies sound good to you, then this is everything you've ever needed.

Want to show off your favorite things while giving back? The "4 Things" tote from The Shop Forward is the perfect way support programs and organizations. The bag is completely customizable so whatever you love (*cough* Carla Marie's obsession with Fall Out Boy *cough*) is printed out on the front! But the best part is 100% of the proceeds go to an orphanage in Haiti.

So fun!!! 🙌🙌🙌#Repost @kelly_a_shepard・Floatin' and toten' ☀️🚤We love our #4things bags and Lake Hartwell ❤️#pimpinjoy #shepfamvacay2017 @theshopforward @radioamy A post shared by The Shop Forward (@theshopforward) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

We bet you never thought you'd hear these two words in the same sentence: brunch deodorant. Native is a well-known natural deodorant brand, and they just went viral with their latest launch of scents including Rose, Sangria, and Mimosa. So, while you're getting ready in the morning, you can smell a little more like your favorite cocktail. This is either going to be really great, or realllyyy bad...

Update: The limited edition brunch scents are currently sold out.