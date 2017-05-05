WhatsTrending: Rubber wedding rings, lavender lattes, feather eyebrows

Share This Story

The weather might not be ideal in Seattle, but Spring is still influencing all things trendy -- like your morning coffee! Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending this week.

If you're looking for the perfect spring drink (presumably, to Instagram), we've found it for you at Stone Way Cafe in Fremont! And no, it's not a unicorn drink -- we're tired of those. Lavender Lattes are popping up all over social media and they actually taste good. The floral aroma is perfect for spring and we can't get enough of them. Stone Way Cafe also serves up some mean food, we tried the Chicken & Waffles and OMG. Get it. That's all we have to say about it. They also have nine local beers on tap, cocktails, wine, and live music almost every night for free. Pop in and let us know what you think!

We officially have Chicken & Waffles on our permanent menu! All day every day breakfast at Stone Way Cafe! Come try our homemade twist of this delicious dish! #chickenandwaffles #stonewaycafe #stonewaytribe #Fremont #Seattle #fremontfoodies A post shared by Stone Way Cafe (@stonewaycafe) on Mar 6, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

This is going to sound a little strange at first, but hang in there, because it's totally awesome! You may have seen QALO wedding rings all over your Instagram feed, and it's because so many people are hopping on this trend (even the celebrities are doing it). The company is all about functional wedding rings that fit an active lifestyle and put commitment first. The founders wanted a comfortable ring, but couldn't find one, so they just decided to make their own. It's pretty much perfect for PMWers considering we're constantly taking off to the outdoors. PS: the women's stackables are so fricken cute, you could wear them as a fashion accessory.

The NEW Men's Step Ring: intricately designed for comfort and style. Tag someone who would love this ring! * Shop link in bio #Jade #QALOring A post shared by QALO (@qalo) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:50am PST

We're sorry to even have to admit this is a real thing, but the internet's latest beauty trend is feather brows. Talk about BIZARRE. Makeup artist Stella Sironen started the entire trend when she posted about it as a joke. Well, the masses took it literally and now it's a full blown trend. Basically, you part your eyebrows down the middle and then use a glue stick to force them outwards. Feel free to attempt this and send us photos!