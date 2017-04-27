WhatsTrending: Re5, not your grandma's pill box, Wren + Glory

Forgetting to take your vitamins everyday? We've got a solution for you that's a whole lot prettier than the weekly pill boxes you're used to. Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending this week from GoPoke in Seattle's

This is NOT your grandmother's pill box. If it was, we wouldn't be talking about it (although, grandma's stuff is coming back into style...). Port and Polish had one goal: build a better pill box. Whether it's medicine, vitamins, etc, remembering to take your pills is hard, so now you can carry them with you wherever you go and not be embarrassed about the case. You get to choose from five different colors. Bonus: there's a mirror on the inside for touchups!

February, cash me outsside ❄️ It's always perfect weather for an iced coffee and a good book ☕️ #abetterpillbox #instacoffee⠀ A post shared by Port and Polish (@portandpolish) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:38am PST





So when people start talking about email newsletters, the general reaction is "Oh h*** no," which is why King5 is trying something different! RE:5 is a conversational newsletter with 5 daily stories that's aimed at millennials. So while you sip your Unicorn Frappe you can catch up on the latest in what's happening around the PNW. Take a look at Wednesday's email and see if you like it! Our favorite headline of the day: Will the original IKEA bag please stand up?





Channel your inner Carla Marie with Wren + Glory's amazing jewelry. If you follow her on Instagram, chances are you saw her rocking this amazing leaf halo at Coachella. If you've been looking for a fun statement piece for the summer, we're obsessing over this one. But be warned, the halo is a little pricey. So if you want one, you'll have to cough up $125. But hey, it would be the perfect hair accessory for prom.