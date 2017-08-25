WhatsTrending: Rachel's Ginger Beer, Cat Lady Box, WedPics

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Evening's Keiko Sagami and POWER 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

Soft serve floats and cocktails on tap

Rachel's Ginger Beer is already a Seattle favorite for many locals and tourists, but their newest location has been a hot spot all summer long! They opened the UVillage spot in June and it makes for the perfect break from shopping -- because let's face it, shopping is hard work (especially jean shopping...).

Per their namesake, the shop specializes in ginger beer, but they have a little something for everyone whether you're in the mood for a cocktail or treat! We tried the passion fruit vanilla soft serve float (so yummy and summer-y) and the raspberry tangerine mule... Which btw, they always have a few of these cocktails on tap! Rachel's Ginger Beer FTW.

The subscription box for cat lovers

We all have a crazy cat lady in our life... AKA pretty much everyone in Seattle because this city is obsessed with cats. So, that makes the monthly subscription service Cat Lady Box [pretty much] an essential!

You can choose from the "basic" box which had cat goodies for you or the "crazy" box which has goodies for you and your feline friend. Each month has a different, fun theme and we tested out the "Meowloha" summer box with a tank top, beach roundie, ice tray, and two adorable cat nip toys. We're #obsessed.

The easy way to gather wedding photos

If you're getting married (or know someone who is), do yourself a favor and download the WedPics app. It's the #1 photo and video sharing app for weddings and makes gathering all those guest photos way easier.

It's so simple, we wish we'd thought of it. Download the app, add your wedding info, and your guests can upload all the photos and videos they take to the album. If you fall in love with some of the photos, the app even gives you to option to order prints directly from them. This could save you a LOT of wedding stress.

Connect with Keiko on Twitter and Facebook.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.