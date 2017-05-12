WhatsTrending: Quip Toothbrushes, Float Naked, Fremont Troll

Share This Story

SEATTLE - A subscription you'll actually use! It's the most hipster toothbrush yet. Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending this week from Stone Way Cafe!

These are the toothbrushes that have been all over everyone's Instagram feed! You probably scrolled past them without realizing how much you NEED one in your life. If you're into keeping those pearly whites looking good (or just need a little dental hygiene help), Quip's subscription service is right up your alley. You buy an electric toothbrush -- which honestly looks more like an Apple product than anything else -- and then every three months, they'll send you a replacement head and more toothpaste.

fresh week. fresh thinking A post shared by quip (@getquip) on May 8, 2017 at 2:53am PDT





The summer is quickly approaching (thank the heavens) and we're already getting excited about tan lines and photo opportunities... No shame. If you followed along with Coachella, you probably saw a ton of adorable floaties at every pool party and we've found them for you! The floats from Float Naked come in five different vibrant patterns and are at the top of our wish lists.

No case of the Mondays here! ✌🏼 What is your favorite #floatnaked print? #alisgrandfinale A post shared by FLOAT NAKED (@float_naked) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:33am PST





If you're a local and haven't been to this major tourist attraction, *cough Carla Marie cough* now you have the perfect excuse to go! The Fremont Troll just won Best Roadside Attraction in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes viewers poll. It's a huge sculpture hiding underneath the Aurora Bridge and it's been around for almost 30 years now.

