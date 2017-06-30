WhatsTrending: Pressed Juicery, Sonia Hou Jewelry, SnapMap

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Summer time means everyone is getting fit and staying healthy for those beach bods! And that means cold-pressed juice is all the rage. Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending for the week of 6/30!

You've probably seen these juice bottles ALL over Instagram. Lately, it seems everyone has been posting about the healthy juices from Pressed Juicery... And we totally get why. The shop specializes in cold-pressed juices (which basically means the juice retains more nutrients) from your good ol' veggie and fruit juices to more unique drinks with charcoal and chlorophyll. Keiko's personal favorite was the Citrus 2 since it tastes like a traditional fruit juice, and Carla Marie recommends the Activated Charcoal Lemonade for glowing skin.

There are four Pressed Juicery locations in the Seattle-area: Westlake Center, Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, and Bellevue Square.

Our cure for the #mondayblues: A creamy #Matcha Almond with 10g of protein per bottle and all the benefits of matcha. Tap the link in bio to learn more about the benefits of matcha! @clubnutritious A post shared by Pressed Juicery (@pressedjuicery) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

The problem with jewelry is it's always either too expensive or looks cheap. Sonia Hou is fixing that with her line of jewelry that you can think of as Forever 21 meets Tiffany & Co. Weird combo, we know, but it makes total sense. So, rather than overspending on cheap materials that tarnish and create allergic reactions, you can buy fine jewelry at an affordable price. We're obsessed with the earrings, but Sonia Hou also has necklaces and rings. And you might even recognize some of the pieces -- celebrities are known to sport them!

Snapchat is at it again and changing up the game with their latest update: the Snap Map. If you aren't a total Snapchat savant, it can be hard to figure out, so here's what you need to know. To get to the map, you pinch the screen with two fingers. From here you'll be able to see where your friends are, what areas are being snapped a lot with the "hot spots", and submit your snaps to a public story of an event or place. Zoom out and you can see what's happening all around the world. And don't worry, if you don't want people to know where you are, you can go into "ghost mode".