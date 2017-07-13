WhatsTrending: Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, Caffe Vita, IMomSoHard

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have their hands full (of puppies!!!) in this week's What's Trending!

POWER Pets

Every Monday on her morning show, Carla Marie features animals you can adopt from Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in their POWER Pets segment. Best way ever to start your week? We think so! Motley Zoo's mission is to rescue and rehabilitate animals -- like the Big Bang Theory Litter. Penny, the mom, was saved from a California kill shelter and had just given birth to a litter of puppies. They are a terrier mix and have the CUTEST little faces! You can start the adoption process for these puppies here, but there are also so many more animals up for adoption. New animals are available every week, check them all out here!

These little nuggets are our POWER Pets of the Week and they're all adoptable from @motleyzoocrew! All info on The Big Bang Theory litter is at POWER933.com and click on Carla Marie & Anthony! A post shared by POWER 93.3 (@power933) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Dog-friendly coffee stop

The weather is nice so there's no reason not to get out and enjoy the sun with your best friend... Obviously, your dog. One great place to stop in with your pup: Caffe Vita! With 11 locations, there's always one nearby, but we checked out the Seward Park location. The coffee is great, the offer free doggie treats, and it's only a few blocks away from the park! And if you post a photo of your pup on social media and tag it with #DogsOfVita, you might be featured on the caffe's accounts!

I'm just here for the #coffee ☕️🐶 #DogsOfVita A post shared by Caffé Vita (@caffevita) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Totally relatable web series

If you're a mom, or for that matter just a parent, then you're going to love "I Mom So Hard". It's a web series by two comedians & moms who talk about all the craziness associated with being a mom, and they want you to laugh along with them! On of our favorite videos so far (and it's also totally relatable for the summer) is all about the crazy one-piece bathing suits everyone has been rocking lately. We dare you not to laugh.





Connect with Keiko on Facebook!

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.