WhatsTrending: McDonald's STRAW, Spectacles available online, and the Trash Bird

This annoying meme has been popping up all over everyone’s Facebook feeds and it makes no sense, even if you know the back story. The little, head banging bird was a Facebook sticker that started gaining popularity in Thailand, and then someone create an inappropriate meme that went viral. Now, people are commenting like crazy on pages with this sticker and it’s driving everyone nuts. Some people say it’s gone viral simply because it makes no sense. Basically, no one knows.

PSA: Snapchat Spectacles are not available online. We repeat, ONLINE! This is huge considering just a few days ago you could only get a pair by waiting in long lines and pop up venues around the country. The Spectacles allow you to take videos from the sunglasses and upload them directly to your phone. They’re fun, but they’ll cost you a hefty $130. Fun fact: the last pop up location was at the Space Needle.

This year’s new Chocolate Shamrock Shake inspired McDonald’s to create a revolutionary new straw to drink your milkshakes with. It’s completely unnecessary, but totally awesome. The STRAW (Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal) was designed by engineers to give you the perfect ratio of chocolate to Shamrock Shake. Since they’re only releasing 2,000 of them, people are going a little crazy of the straws. But hey, they’re fun and actually work! (We tested it to make sure) Milkshake game, upgraded.

Picky about espresso? You’ll love Ballard Coffee Works. These people know coffee like nobody’s business. The company is partnered with Seattle Coffee Works and they get their beans directly from a farm in Guatemala, so you know you’re getting some high quality coffee. Not to mention, the proceeds from coffee sold go towards helping build chimneys for the families that work on the coffee farm. We tried a drink called the Cortado and fell in love. It’s basically a lower temperature latte with just a kiss of foam on top.





