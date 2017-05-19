WhatsTrending: Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches, Wax Cabin Candles, RompHim

Macarons Glaces, or macaron ice cream sandwiches, are the answer to all of our summer cravings.

SEATTLE - Look no further, the perfect summer treat for your stomach (and Instagram) is a macaron ice cream sandwich! Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending this week.

Macaron ice cream sandwiches. Need we say any more? *drooling* They're technically called Macarons Glaces and they are the summer's trendiest treat. Amandine Bakeshop is in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood and is run by Sara Naftaly who actually grew up in France. Trust us, she knows her macarons. So when she decided to place a slab of ice cream in the middle of the already incredible dessert, we couldn't say no. We tried the Lemon Basil and Blackberry Apple Sorbet, but we'll be back for the Chocolate Mint and Rasberry Strawberry.

Boozy candles are our definitely one of our new favorite things. It's a combination between two amazing things so we had to spread the word. Wax Cabin Candles are soy based, handmade (music to my ears), and come in the most unique scents. Our personal favorite: Brunch made with Champagne, rose, grapefruit, and blood orange. BUT we can't wait to try Gin + Tonic and the cozy Cabin Fever. Know someone who's hard to shop for? Try this.

Not everyone is a flower 🌺 candle lover... fresh and clean more you thing? try Gin + Tonic. 🌱 A post shared by Wax Cabin Candle Co. (@waxcabin) on May 16, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Rompers for men are officially a thing, and we're not quite sure how we feel about them... A group of business students launched a Kickstarter for their company RompHim (Get it? Instead of romp-her, it's a romp-him...) on Monday May 15, and FAR surpassed the original goal of $10,000. The slightly obnoxious outfit comes in a variety of pastel colors and prints, and is pretty much the frattiest thing we've ever seen. Prepare to see these everywhere.

What's better than rocking a #romphim on your own at the #kentuckyderby? When you and your 7 closest friends #romptogether and redefine #derbyfashion. A post shared by Original RompHim™ (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

