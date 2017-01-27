WhatsTrending: Join a mermaid community, BumbleVID, and the Bootay Bag

Bumble is introducing video! The new feature will allow users to post 10-second videos that will expire after 24 hours.

SEATTLE - Staying on top of the latest trends is exhausting, that’s why we like to cheat a little and let Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3’s Carla Marie tell us What’s Trending this week!

If you haven’t heard of Bumble, it’s just another version of Tinder (online dating app), but Bumble is stepping up its game and introducing video! We’re talking 10-second videos that expire after 24 hours to give users a better look at each person’s personality. The company says it will add a touch of reality to the app.

Mermaids unite! There’s a community for you in Seattle and it is not a joke! If you’re in love with those mermaid tail blankets, this is the next step up from that. A group of women in Seattle are creating mermaid swimming tails, they’re almost wetsuit like, and they are so artistically gorgeous. Once it warms up enough to get in the water without freezing, we’re joining!

Monthly subscriptions may be the most addicting way to online shop. Who doesn’t love having new products show up at their door every month!? But get this, Bootay Bag is an underwear subscription. And you know what that means… You don’t have to do as much laundry! For $12 a month they’ll send you two pairs of panties.

Copyright 2016 KING