WhatsTrending: indi chocolate, Krystel's Confections, #POWERPlantingWA

Chocolate lovers, you'll be in heaven at Pike Place Market's first ever chocolate factory! Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

Pike Place Market's first chocolate factory

Love chocolate? Then you NEED to go to indi chocolate... And we're not exaggerating. This is Pike Place Market's first ever chocolate factory and to say the least, it's chocolate heaven. You might recognize the name since they previously had a small shop in the original market, but now they've moved to the new market front expansion and visitors can watch the entire chocolate making process in the space.

They sell tons of chocolate products (our favorite being the rose and orange scented cocoa butter lotions), offer chocolate making classes, and you can sip incredible drinks from their cafe. We tried the Caramel Mole Latte which is made using their mole spice rub and a caramel sourced from Mercer Island... One word: YUM.

Artwork you can eat

This Seattle baker is getting a ton of attention on Instagram for her art-worthy (and drool-worthy) creations, specifically her macarons. @Krystel'sConfections has more than 13k followers thanks to her unique works like unicorn macaron ice cream sandwiches, emoji macarons, and just straight up beautiful cakes. You can find her confections inside Seattle's Uwajimaya and more locations listed here.

Power 93.3 teamed up with Lumber Union

If you're going to go shopping, it might as well be for a good cause! Power 93.3 and Seattle's newest lifestyle brand, Lumber Union, have teamed up to help a cause close to home. The two have designed special radio wave/treeline shirts and every time you buy one, Lumber Union will plant four trees in Chelan, Wash., which was devastated by forest fires. The shirts are only available through Labor Day and you can get them here.

Connect with Keiko on Twitter and Facebook.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.