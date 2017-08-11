WhatsTrending: indi chocolate, Krystel's Confections, #POWERPlantingWA

Chocolate lovers, you'll be in heaven at Pike Place Market's first ever chocolate factory! Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

KING 7:59 PM. PDT August 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories