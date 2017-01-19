WhatsTrending: iMessage games, Melonade Athletics, internship or vacation?

Melonade Atletics makes activewear you can wear without the sports bra.

SEATTLE - Stay up to date with the hottest trends on social media and products! Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie paired up to bring you the 3 #WhatsTrending topics of the week!

This might be the most fun/addicting app we've ever downloaded. Game Pigeon lets you play games like pool, poker, and battleships with your friends over iMessage. It's texting's equivalent to games. You get an alert each time it's your turn, and battle it out until someone wins. We're obsessed.

For those of us that need a little more support in the chest area, Melonade Athletics created the perfect solution for workouts: tops with built in support. And we're not talking like those camisoles with another layer of fabric we used to wear when we were tweens. Never worry about forgetting your sports bra again, with these tops you can "jump big, bounce small."

We're not quite sure if this internship really counts as work, we're thinking it sounds more like vacation! The Royal Caribbean UK & Ireland is looking for someone to travel the world this summer and document the trip using their smartphone to take photographs. All-expenses paid and you receive more than $3,000 in pay (plus, you're practically on vacation on a cruise ship). The only requirements: be over 21-years-old, be a UK or Republic of Ireland citizen, and have extensive knowledge of Instagram's 23 filters. Applications close January 21st.

