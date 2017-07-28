WhatsTrending: Frose, the Halal Guys, Peanut

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Evening's Keiko Sagami and power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

From lattes to cocktails

Yes! Frose has FINALLY made its way to Seattle! Is it just us or does it feel like all the fun food and drinks we see on social media are never here in the Pacific Northwest? Well, Mr. West Cafe & Bar is just across from Pacific Place and they know how to keep up with trends. Everything from their decor to their menu is right on trend and delicious. Talk about an Instagram-worthy place.

They go from lattes in the morning to cocktails at night. We tried the Frose made with a cuvee from France and the Coffee Egg Cream, which is a shaken drink with espresso, chocolate syrup, cream, and soda!

Stock up on all your rosè needs for rosè month! ❤ #yeswayrosè #rosèallday #rosèvibes A post shared by Mr. West (@mrwestdrinks) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Coming soon...

We're so excited to bring #thehalalguys to Seattle! We want to take this time to thank you all for the continued support and patience. Please know our team is working as quickly as possible. TAG your squad below! #thehalalguysseattle A post shared by The Halal Guys Seattle (@thehalalguysseattle) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

One of the foodie secrets of NYC, is the food trucks are actually good! And now, one of the city's most famous ones is coming to Seattle. The Halal Guys have been expanding all over the country and a new brick and mortar location is opening in Pioneer Square on August 11. They already have more than 5,000 Instagram followers, 7,000 Facebook followers, and they haven't even opened their doors yet. You might as well get in line now.

The 'Tinder' for mom-friends

This app is like Tinder in terms of swiping, but it's not for dates... Unless you're including play dates! Since becoming a mom can be a pretty isolating experience when suddenly playdates are more important than happy hours, Peanut connects moms with others similar to them. The app will tell you what the other moms are interested in and how old their children are, and if you want to meet up, just swipe "up" to say hi!

