WhatsTrending: Feminine drinkware, Local Lens, and Woodland Coffee

King5’s newest project is the farthest thing you’d expect from a news station—a fun, hip YouTube series. The new series called Local Lens is your guide to Seattle with the hilarious (and ridiculous) Andrew Coleman Smith and Kelly Hanson. If we could be besties with these two, we would in a heartbeat. Trust us, exploring the city through their channel is the perfect way to find something new and crazy to do. In Andrew’s words, “We’ll try anything even if it makes us look stupid.” They release a new video every Wednesday and you’ll learn about everything from hot tub boats to Ariana Grande inspired hair-dos.

Tired of over-the top coffee drinks that aren’t actually coffee? (AKA frappes with sprinkles and cookies and who knows what else) Woodland Coffee in Ballard is the place to go for what we all want out of a coffee shop: good coffee. Woodland opened last year inside of Studio works and is a family run business with no snobbery, just d*** good coffee. They’re also one of the only places in Seattle serving up Olympia Coffee. We had the Caramel Sauce Latte which uses Ballard’s famous Hot Cakes caramel sauce and a Cortado. If you need us, we’ll be here drooling over the coffee.

📸 @erika.whites . #shopsmall #ballard #seattlecoffee A post shared by Woodland Coffee Seattle (@woodlandcoffee) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Get ready to obsess over this Seattle-based company. Blush launched in 2015 and barware has never been prettier. The company sells drinkware with a feminine focus that’s designed by an all-female team (#GirlPower). Because let’s face it, a stylish bar cart has become just as important as the perfect stack of coffee table books. Here’s four products we LOVE: the Charade rose gold bangle flask (you read that right, it’s a flask disguised as a bracelet!), Sprinkles drink floaties (because who doesn’t want their cocktail to float alongside them during lazy pool days), the Mirage iridescent bar set (channeling our inner 90s), and the Papaya Hide & Chic insulated beverage tote (we’ll be hiding our favorite bag of wine in this all summer long).

