WhatsTrending: Facebook Stories, Love Your Melon, Bride Dressed at T-Rex

SEATTLE - Need a little help with the coolest new products and latest trends on social media? We’ve got you covered. Here are the 3 things you need to know for the week with Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3’s Carla Marie.

Facebook is taking a hint from Snapchat and getting on the story bandwagon, or at least testing it. The social media platform has released the newest feature to Ireland, and if all goes well, it will be rolled out to the rest of the world! Stories allow users to post 10-second videos that will be live for 24 hours, they disappear after that!





Cute hats for an amazing cause, what more could you ask for? Love Your Melon hats are majorly popular all over Instagram and you’ve probably seen celebrities like Kristen Bell sporting them. Fifty percent of the profits from every hat sold go to organizations dedicated to fighting children’s cancer. The company has already donated more than $2.5 million!

Thank you Kristen Bell for supporting the fight against pediatric cancer! Posted by Love Your Melon on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

This is #WeddingGoals in every way, shape, and form. A bride in Illinois dressed in an inflatable T-Rex costume for her first look before her wedding. Jon Clark Weddings captured the hysterical/adorable moment between the bride and groom. The entire thing was sort of a play on words since the bride’s middle name is Rex. We all want to be BFFs with this couple.





