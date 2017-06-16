WhatsTrending: Cups of Kindness, The Quaffle, Octopus Buns, Print Shop Northwest

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Seattle may be best known for its coffee, but the coffee shops in town are also serving up something a little more unusual. Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending.

The Quaffle

Brace yourselves... The Quaffle is here and you're about to start drooling. Anchorhead Coffee in downtown Seattle is best known for their cold brew coffee, but they also serve up homemade pastries. The most notable is a cinnamon roll made out of laminated croissant dough (we're talking thin layers of dough, butter, and cinnamon) that is smashed in a waffle iron. We'll take a dozen, please! We also tried the Everything Biscuits, which make the perfect on the go snack. They're little biscuit bites topped with everything seasoning that you can dip in cream cheese. Mmmmm.

Feels like a quaffle kind of morning. Come say hi!!! A post shared by AnchorheadCoffee (@anchorheadcoffee) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:25am PST

Cups of Kindness

This week only, Lady Gaga and Starbuck's teamed up to support the Born This Way Foundation with a collection of rainbow drinks. Up until Monday June 19, 25 cents of each special drink purchased will go towards supporting youth empowerment and wellness. The four drinks include the already popular ombre pink drink and pink drink, but you can also test out the new matcha lemonade and violet drink. Putting the rainbow drink trend to a good cause!





Have a Pink Drink this week at @Starbucks and support @BTWFoundation 💝 #CupsOfKindness A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

Local Tees

The San Juan Islands may not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think about style, but Orcas Island's Printshop Northwest creates some seriously cool duds. The printshop makes their own designs and then prints them onto whatever garment you choose -- t-shirts, hats, onesies, etc. Carma Marie says her shirt is super soft and even wore it for the television segment!



Kraken onesie on a cutie baby! Repost from @christajanel A post shared by Printshop Northwest (@printshopnorthwest) on Aug 25, 2015 at 11:54am PDT

Octopus Buns

The newest hair trend is one that we can REALLY get behind: the octopus bun. It's pretty much just a messy bun on the top of your head with the ends sticking out like little octopus legs. A bunch of fashion bloggers are already embracing the look, but if you're anything like us, you've been doing this for years! Tbh, we're just glad our laziness is officially considered fashionable.