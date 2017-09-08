WhatsTrending: Copal, Boosted Boards and Skyline Socks

What's Trending this week? Seattle restaurant Copal, Boosted Boards, and Skyline Socks

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Kelly Hanson and Andrew Coleman Smith from KING 5's flagship YouTube Series, Local Lens Seattle, take over #WhatsTrending this month with POWER 93.3's Carla Marie!

Rotating Slushies and aguachile

Copal in Pioneer Square will make you feel like you're on a permanent vacation. This restaurant features wood-fired food and sunny drinks from south of here, and it was just voted one of Seattle's best new restaurants.

You have to try the rotating slushies -- we would recommend the Fresa Freeze and the coconut Bikini (with rum!). Copal is just a quick walk from CenturyLink Field, so if you're in the area to watch the Hawks, stop by for aguachile and margaritas before the game.

Remote-controlled skateboards

You've probably seen these all over online. Boosted Boards are kind of the unofficial vehicles of your favorite YouTubers.

These electric skateboards are powered by a lightweight, handheld remote with a range of up to 12 miles on a single charge! The batteries are easily replaceable, so with Boosted Boards, the whole city is now within reach. We of course had to give them a try and we HIGHLY recommend you checking them out for yourself at the Motion Board shop in the U-District.

Rep your city with every step

These are the perfect accessory for Blue Fridays. Two UW alums from Issaquah founded Skyline Socks in 2011, and since then, their line has expanded to include 22 cities. They have something for everyone, whether you want to rep the Hawks or your hometown. But the cutest option of all: baby socks!

Can't get enough of Kelly and Andrew? Subscribe to Local Lens on YouTube, and connect with Local Lens on Facebook and Twitter.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.