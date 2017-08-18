WhatsTrending: Chocolate 'heaven', HipCamp, DIFF Eyewear

There's a new way to find a campsite... It's the 'Airbnb' of camping Evening's Keiko Sagami and POWER 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

SEATTLE - Evening's Keiko Sagami and POWER 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

The Airbnb of camping

This new website allows you to find and book campsites just like you would for places to stay using Airbnb. HipCamp lets users search from almost 300,000 campsites -- all users have to do is enter the area they want to stay in and the time frame, and HipCamp will generate options. Bonus: the site also displays what activities are available on each site and people can host campers on their own private land to make an extra buck.

Instagram's hottest sunglasses

If you're a fan of The Bachelor, you've probably seen these sunglasses on the girls' Instagram accounts, but the best part about these sunglasses, is they're more than just cute -- they give back. For every pair of DIFF glasses sold, they donate a pair of reading glasses to someone in need and offer vision care to many communities that don't have access.

Chocolate 'heaven' in Pike Place Market

We're not lying when we tell you indi chocolate is basically a chocolate lover's heaven. Just take the sipping chocolate, for example, there's almost an entire bar of chocolate in this little 4 oz drink! It's rich, decadent, and the perfect way to spoil yourself (you deserve it). But they also sell deconstructed s'mores, cacao infusion kits for your favorite liquor, and even chocolate machines so that you can try your own hand at chocolate-making. PS: If you're not ready to try it on your own, they offer classes!

