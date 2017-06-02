WhatsTrending: Champagne Floats, Mermaid Makeup Brushes, Fidget Spinner App

Two words: champagne floats! We know you're drooling at the thought of it. Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending for the week of 6/2.

Ice Cream Cocktails

We're not drooling, you are! (Okay, we're drooling, too...) Shug's Soda Fountain & Ice Cream in Pike Place Market is going to be the place to be all summer long for ice cream cocktails. We know you're just as excited about this as we are.

The retro-style soda shop is best known for their soda made with homemade syrups, but we came for the 21+ fun. We tried the Champagne Float (which we know you all want to Instagram) with peach sorbet and the Invierno Shake with Kahlua, organic cold brew, and coconut & vanilla ice cream. YUM.

And don't worry, if you want to keep it kid-friendly, they have floats and treats that are equally heavenly.

PS: We didn't try the Beer Float, but we plan on going back to test it out! Let us know what you think if you get to it first.

Mermaid Makeup Brush

The mermaid trend is still going strong, even with the unicorn trend right on its tail, and beauty bloggers are super into it. So much so, that cosmetic company Mermaid Salon hopped on board. They created the original chubby mermaid brush so you can feel magical while applying all that highlighter. But let's be honest, you're already all magical, beautiful creatures.

Some brands are just meant to be together @bitter.lace.beauty 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Mermaid Identity 🐚 Mermaid Lyf (@mermaid_salon) on May 17, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

For the Fidget Spinner Obsessed

The fidget spinner trend has officially gone too far. For those reading wondering what a fidget spinner is: it's a toy that you spin to keep yourself busy. But anyways, a new app is topping the charts and it's exactly what it sounds like and nothing more. You literally spin the toy... That's it. As much as we hate to admit it, it's stupid addicting.