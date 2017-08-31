WhatsTrending: Boozy slushies, Loopy Cases, Prosecco Pong

Team Evening's Keiko Sagami tells us about Rachel Ginger Beer shop at University Village with Maono Fried Chicken, prosecco pong, and Loopy iPhone cases.

SEATTLE - Evening's Keiko Sagami and POWER 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on #WhatsTrending!

Boozy slushies and fried chicken

Rachel's Ginger Beer is LITERALLY millennial heaven. No joke. In addition to their widely popular ginger beer, they serve boozy frozen slushies and cocktails on tap. And if you're hungry, they've got you covered. There is a Ma'ono counter inside Rachel's Ginger Beer serving some of the best fried chicken sandwiches you can find in Seattle. This isn't just any fried chicken shop -- they dish up Hawaiian food with a Nashville twist.

The new phone "handle"

We've all seen those circle handles you can attach to your phone case, but Loopy Cases are the new trend and we're totally obsessed with them. It's similar in concept, but instead of a handle, it's a finger loop to prevent drops. We love it because you can hold way more stuff in your hand at once, and it makes selfie-ing way easier ... No shame.

A new twist on an old classic

There's a new party game in town. Move over, beer pong. Behold: prosecco pong. Okay, it's not exactly new, but it's a twist on an old favorite. People are loving it so much that the company Talking Tables even created a prosecco pong kit with wide, plastic glasses.

And if you're feeling a little extra, Talking Tables also sells disco ball-shaped cups, glitter banners and gold table lights. It's everything you'll need to throw an unforgettable party.

