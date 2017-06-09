WhatsTrending: Boozy Popsicles, Showerless Shaving Gel, Birth Year Tattoos

Summer is right around the corner and 'poptails' are all the rage! Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending from Shug's Soda Fountain & Ice Cream in Pike Place Market. (Btw, they have AMAZING ice cream cocktai

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Summer is right around the corner and 'poptails' are all the rage! Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending from Shug's Soda Fountain & Ice Cream in Pike Place Market. (Btw, they have AMAZING ice cream cocktails at Shugs, add it to your must-go list)

Boozy Popsicles





Cheers to the summer time! Well, almost at least. People went crazy for boozy popsicles on social media, but were heartbroken to find out they were only available in the United Kingdom... Until now! FrutaPop is the US's equivalent and we can't wait to get the party started with these. The 'poptails' are made with fresh fruit, no added sugar, and come in a ton of different varieties. They even have coffee pops and detox pops if that's more your style. We tried the Mango, Passionfruit, and Pomegranate Mimosas. Trust us, they're going to be a huge party hit.

Rosé all day! Exciting collab with @roseseason coming soon! Happy #WineWednesday A post shared by frutapop (@frutapop) on May 31, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Showerless Shaving Gel





Your morning routine just shortened by so much time! Busy Beauty's goal is to get women ready for their day without the shower since we're all crazy busy. Tbh, why doesn't every company do this??? There is NEVER enough time in the morning to get ready. We're obsessing over their first product, a showerless shaving gel. Skip the water, but shave like you normally would, and then rub in the excess since it doubles as a moisturizer (the gel is made with essential oils). All we have to say is: this is genius.

Birth Year Tattoos

Forget the infinity tattoo trend, that one is long gone! Take a hint from the celebrities and get your birth year tattooed onto your body. Celebrities like Rihanna and Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction, are both already sporting the look. While some go big, others are getting the year tattooed in a much more subtle way. This is a trend Carla Marie is actually into. She's down for a small '88 on her wrist.