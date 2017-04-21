WhatsTrending: Baby-wearing mommas, Go Poke, and Tamagotchi

Share This Story

Craving island food or know someone pregnant? Evening’s Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3’s Carla Marie have the perfect suggestions for you in this week’s What’s Trending!

Calling all lovers of Hawaiian food, this is THE place for you. Go Poke in Seattle’s International District serves up some seriously fresh poke with tuna flown in fresh from Hawaii every day. But we’re all about the Pokerrito (poke in burrito form) and the Dole Whip! Don’t know what that is? People line up for it at Disneyworld, but it’s a fruity soft serve topped with salty dried plum powder. Trust us, you want it. Your stomach will thank you and your Instagram feed will look delicious.

Spicy Salmon Pokérrito #goPokeSeattle #goHealthy #goFresh #SeattlePoke #BestPokeSeattle A post shared by goPoké (@gopokeseattle) on May 27, 2016 at 12:34am PDT

Forget what the cool kids are doing, it’s all about what the cool moms are doing. Baby wrapping has been around since FOREVER, but it’s just now gaining popularity in the US with mom-bloggers showing off their *keyword* fashionable wraps on Instagram. Texas-based Tuck & Bundle creates trendy wraps that you won’t overheat in. And while it might not be that hot here, we’re all for comfort! Bonus points: they’re 100% made in America, machine washable, and have tons of health benefits. Tell your pregnant friends/family (because it’s baby season and everyone seems to be pregnant right now).

Use code: KING5 at checkout for 15% off your order

~Wearing this little babe all day long today. When everything else fails I wrap her up and go. The result is she usually will fall asleep or she is super content for a loonggg time. 🙌 all I'm sayin is baby wearing is basically heaven sent or something. 💁🙏~ 📷 @briannatiptonn A post shared by T u c k a n d B u n d l e (@tuckandbundle) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT



Photo: Bandai YouTube

We hate to break it to you, but the 90s aren’t going away anytime soon. Case in point: Tamagotchis were released 20 years ago and now they’re back on the market. The re-release of the digital pet means we can go right back to our childhood and try our hardest not to kill them. The inner kid in us is so excited! Find them on Amazon Japan for around $17.