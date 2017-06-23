WhatsTrending: Anchorhead Coffee, Tenth & Pine, Magikarp Jump

Share This Story

SEATTLE - Keep up with the latest in 'What's Trending' with Evening's Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie!

Coffee snobs, we may have found your new favorite coffee spot in Seattle... And that's saying a lot! Anchorhead Coffee, across from Seattle's Pacific Place, hasn't even been open for one year, and they're already making a name for themselves. They've already won America's Best Espresso at Coffee Fest Portland and were a finalist for a Good Food Award. *applause* Since the company got their start with cold brew, Carla Marie tried the Nitro Cold Brew. Keiko tried the seasonal Pistachio Matcha and it did not disappoint.

Nothing like Nitro cold brew to start the morning! A post shared by AnchorheadCoffee (@anchorheadcoffee) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:32am PST

Cue the "awwws" and "that's so cute" comments! Tenth & Pine is a company that focuses on gender neutral kid's clothing. But they also have a line of Mommy and Me clothes that we can't get enough of! With sayings like "All I need is you" and the corresponding "All you need is me", it makes the perfect gift for any mom in your life. So, whether you've got a little boy or girl, the unisex collections make it easier to shop.

I told Ava we're almost out of the acid wash mama tshirts - this is what she thought 😂 . . Grab yours before they're sold out! 💕 A post shared by Tenth & Pine® • Gender Neutral (@tenthandpine) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

We're not sure if anyone is still playing Pokemon Go, but there's a new Pokemon app that people are obsessing over: Magikarp Jump. Time Magazine recently called the app "so dumb it just might be brilliant" and we have to agree with that. The concept of the game is pretty simple -- you catch a Magikarp, feed it, and then battle other Magikarps by seeing who can jump higher. That's it. If you love Pokemon, this might be your next favorite game.