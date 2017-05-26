WhatsTrending: Divorce Cakes, Pinky Up Tea, Seattle Drawn

Everyone does wedding cakes, that's nothing new, but now people are getting divorce cakes. Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie have the latest on What's Trending from Amandine Bakeshop in Seattle's Capitol Hill.

Separation parties have been a thing for a while now, but they're not complete without the perfect divorce cake! We've been seeing these hilarious cakes all over social media and can't help but love them. You'll see everything from "free at last" to "boy, bye." Hey, if they make you feel happier after a breakup, then why not?

I do, I Did, I'M DONE! #DivorceCake #ILoveEB A post shared by EndvilleBakeryAndCatering (@endvillebakeryandcatering) on Jan 9, 2016 at 10:26am PST

This is almost too good to be true. Pinky Up Tea is the perfect way to get dessert without the guilt. We're talking tea flavors like Confetti Cake, Pina Colada, Honeydew Gelato, Earl Grey Macaron.... Heaven in a cup. The Seattle-based company was created by a group of women who wanted delicious tea without the stuffy image of other tea brands. They also have a ton of super cute, trendy accessories like a rose gold tea infuser and adorable mugs.

This is one of Carla Marie's favorite new Instagram accounts. Seattle Drawn is a look at Seattle through digital drawings and cartoons. As a transplant to Seattle, the creator behind Seattle Drawn documents the unyielding gentrification and displacement of a city that creates great wealth and great suffering. It's deep. Take a look, you'll recognize a lot of the places he captures.