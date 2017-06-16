What's with the giant yellow duck in Tacoma?

TACOMA - It's not every day you see a six-story rubber duck in Tacoma.

Mama Duck is just one of the very big attractions at Festival of Sail, which is expected to draw as many as 200-thousand people along the Thea Foss Waterway this weekend.

Visitors will be able to tour some of the grandest ships on the West Coast. Like the Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftan. There are also opportunities to go out sailing on the ships.

“And of course there's lots of entertainers, music, food vendors,” says spokesman Ryan Whaley. “You'll probably see a pirate or two running around.”

But the early festival favorite is that big yellow thing.

“The reaction to the duck is selfies, selfies, selfies,” laughs Whaley.

